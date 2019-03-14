More on Midstates Petroleum Q4 results

Midstates Petroleum (MPO +5.4% ) reports Q4 production of 16,351 Boe/d, down 6% Y/Y. Oil volumes comprised 27% of total production, NGLs 26%, and natural gas 47%

Midstates ceased drilling at end of Q3 to further study the production results of its recent extended lateral wells, with commodity price erosion in Q4, the Company elected to pause in drilling through mid-year 2019

Average sales price for Oil (without realized derivatives) increase 8% to $58.73/bbl.

Generated adjusted EBITDA of $27.8M, down 18%

During 2018, the company monetized a portion of portfolio by selling non-core Anadarko asset, and used the proceeds and free cash flow to pay down $105M.

Initiated a process pursuing all strategic and opportunistic transactions, including sale of the Company or M&A

Previously: Midstates Petroleum Company reports Q4 results (March 13)