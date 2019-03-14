Smith Micro Software jumps 23% post Q4 earnings beat

Smith Micro Software (SMSI +23.1% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 28.3% Y/Y to $7.35M; Wireless segment revenue of $6.9M (+28% Y/Y) and graphics segment revenue of $482k (-58.2% Y/Y).

During the quarter revenue from Sprint SafePath Family grew by 30%.

Q4 Gross profit was $6.42M (+46.8% Y/Y) and gross margin improved by 1,102 bps to 87.4%.

Q4 Expenses: Selling & marketing $1.29M (-14.7% Y/Y); R&D $2.1M (-3.6% Y/Y) and G&A $2.31M (+21.3% Y/Y).

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $12.2M, as of December 31, 2018.

