GE +3% as outlook 'arguably better than expected'

General Electric (GE +3% ) shares continue higher after CEO Larry Culp said 2019 would be a "reset" year but promised improved performance in terms of earnings from 2020 and beyond.

GE expects free cash flow for its power business to remain negative in 2020 before turning positive in 2021, and sees free cash flow for all its industrial business between breaking even and negative $2B before turning positive in 2020 and the pace of improvement accelerating in 2021; an outlook that is "arguably better than expected," says RBC analyst Deane Dray.

"GE has line-of-sight on a sequential improvement in industrial free cash flow to net positive in 2020 and further acceleration in 2021," Dray says, calling it "the biggest positive disclosure."

But GE perma-bear Stephen Tusa at J.P. Morgan sees "little tangible evidence to change our view" after Culp's optimistic tone.

Tusa criticizes Culp’s "myriad of promises" for the years ahead and says GE's earnings and free cash flow are now at "officially the widest gap we have no seen between consensus and the company’s estimate."