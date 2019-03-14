Stocks recover to flat after a morning dip

All three major U.S. stock averages mostly recover from a morning dip that occurred at about the same time that January U.S. new home sales came in lower than expected.

December's new home sales, though, were revised up by 31K, and January came in 5K below consensus, so it's a net gain.

Other issues weighing on the market: U.S. jobless claims rose, Trump-Xi summit appears to be delayed to late April at the earliest, China industrial production came in softer than expected, and Brexit drama stumbles along.

Nasdaq falls ~0.1% , with the S&P 500 and the Dow essentially flat.

Among S&P sectors, financials ( +0.5% ) and energy ( +0.4% ) exert the most strength, while materials ( -0.6% ), health care ( -0.4% ), and consumer discretionary ( -0.3% ) lag the broader market.

Crude oil +0.5% to $58.52 per barrel, and gold sinks 1.1% to $1,295.20 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield essentially flat at 2.62%.