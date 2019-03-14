Smart & Final Stores slides 15.9% post Q4 results

Smart & Final Stores (SFS -15.9% ) reported Q4 revenue increase of 2.8% Y/Y $1.1B; growth was driven by a 1.9% increase in comparable store sales and from the net sales contribution of new stores.

Comparable store sales growth was comprised of a 1.7% increase in comparable average transaction size and a 0.2% increase in comparable transaction count.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $864.4M (+2.7% Y/Y) & comparable store sales growth was 1.3%.

Net sales for Smart Foodservice Warehouse banner stores were $238M (+5% Y/Y) & comparable store sales growth was 4.3%.

Gross margin declined 10 bps to 15.3%.

Adj. EBITDA declined 83 bps to 3.77%.

As of December 30, 2018, the Company operated a total of 326 stores, including 201 Smart & Final Extra! stores, 59 legacy format Smart & Final stores and 66 Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores.

The Company's debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $648.3M and cash and equivalents were $67.2M.

Generated cash from operations of $141.2M and invested $131.5M in capex.

2019 Guidance: Net sales growth of 2.5%-3.5%; Comparable store sales growth of 1.5%-2.5%; Unit growth (new stores) 1 Smart & Final Extra! Store; 4 Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores; Adj. EBITDA of $185-195M; Adj. net income of $32-36M; Adj. EPS of $0.41-0.46; Capex of $65-75M; Fully diluted weighted average shares of 77-78M.

