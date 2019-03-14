U.S. mortgage rates resume their decline, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 4.31% for the week ending March 14, down 10 basis points from the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“Mortgage rates declined decisively this week amid various market reports, a strong bond auction, and further uncertainty around the Brexit deal, which all contributed to driving bond yields lower," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

A year-ago the 30-year FRM rate was 4.44%.

15-year FRM averaged 3.76% from 3.83% in the prior week and 3.90% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.84% vs. 3.87% W/W and 3.67% Y/Y.

