Microsoft rolls out its Game Stack

Microsoft (MSFT +0.6% ) will start rolling out the Microsoft Game Stack, which combines the tech giant's gaming and Azure cloud businesses to let developers large and small develop games that work across all devices and platforms.

The Game Stack's tools and services include Direct X, Visual Studio, and Playfab, which is a back-end tool for creating cloud-connected games.

As part of the announcement, Microsoft also expands Playfab's offerings to include Matchmaking and Party, which are based on the similarly named Xbox features.

And the company is launching the SDK for Xbox Live to Android and iOS to allow for cross-platform integrations.