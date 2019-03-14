U.S. top general: Google benefits China military

The United States' top general says Google's (GOOG -0.3% )(GOOGL -0.2% ) work in China is benefiting the Chinese military.

Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing: “The work that Google is doing in China is indirectly benefiting the Chinese military. We watch with great concern when industry partners work in China knowing that there is that indirect benefit. Frankly, ‘indirect’ may be not a full characterization of the way it really is, it is more of a direct benefit to the Chinese military."

Last year, Google attracted scrutiny when its plans to release a censored search product in China leaked. The project was said to be essentially dead in December, but a recent report citing internal employee reviews hinted at continued progress.

Google also backed out of contention for the Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract last year citing the company's new ethical guidelines.