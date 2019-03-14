More on KNOT Offshore Q4 results

KNOT Offshore (KNOP +4.8% ) Q4 revenues were $70.9M, +20% Y/Y mainly due to increased earnings from Hilda Knutsen and Torill Knutsen vessels, partially offset by reduced revenues from Ingrid Knutsen.

Generated adj. EBITDA of $55.4M, and distributable cash flow of $27.3 with distribution coverage ratio of 1.51.

Operating margin expanded ~430bps to 47%

The Partnership’s fleet of 16 vessels operated with 99.7% utilization for scheduled operations and 98.3% after scheduled drydocking of Ingrid Knutsen, which was offhire for 20 days in Q4.

Had $70.4M in available liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $41.7M and $28.7M under its revolving credit facilities

