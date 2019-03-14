MAX grounding may cost Boeing at least $115M per month, JPM analyst says

U.S. lawmakers say Boeing (BA -0.3% ) 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes will remain grounded for "weeks" at a minimum until a software upgrade could be tested and installed in all of the planes, following a meeting with FAA officials.

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintains his Overweight rating and $450 price target on BA shares but says weakness may persist amid uncertainty about the path forward, especially in an increasingly politicized environment.

Seifman thinks Boeing will wind up compensating operators for their grounded aircraft; he estimates a monthly impact of $115M but notes airlines likely also will seek compensation for the cost of alternatives, other operating costs and lost profits, so the final number "could be a multiple of this amount."

Also, with the MAX planes on the ground, Boeing likely will stop delivering them to airlines that cannot fly them, a temporary but not insignificant event given Seifman's estimate that the MAX will provide $6B of operating cash flow before working capital this year.

But Seifman adds that Boeing "generates far more cash than any industrial company in the world, and this financial strength should be useful."