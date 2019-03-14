Genesco down 4% post Q4 earnings miss; provides FY20 guidance

Genesco (GCO -4.2% ) reported Comparable sales rose 4% in Q4, with same stores sales up 3% and direct up 10%.

Segment Comp growth: Journeys Group +7%, Schuh Group -8%, and Johnston & Murphy Group +4%.

Sales by Segments: Journeys Group $463.15M (+2.3% Y/Y), Schuh Group $108.6M (-15.2% Y/Y), Johnston & Murphy Group $89.27M (-3.4% Y/Y), and Licensed Brands $14.41M (-9.4% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 70 bps to 46.7%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 80 bps to 8.7%.

SG&A expense rate up 80 bps to 38.9%.

Cash and cash equivalents were $167.4M as of February 2, 2019. Inventories decreased 5% Y/Y to $368.84M.

Total stores were at 1,512 compared to 1,537 last quarter; and total square footage decreased by 1.3% Q/Q to 3,358.

FY20 Guidance: Sales -1% Y/Y to Flat; Non-GAAP EPS $3.35-$3.75; Comparable sales +1% to +2%; Gross margin +10 to +20bps; SG&A expense 10 to 30bps deleverage; Tax rate ~27%; and Capex ~$45M.

