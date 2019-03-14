Facebook says outage caused by server change, now resolved

Facebook (FB -1.8% ) says it's resolved outages that plagued the company and its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services over the past 24 hours.

"Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services," the company says in a tweet.

We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience.

The company had said yesterday that the issue wasn't related to a distributed denial-of-service attack, an intentional move often made to sabotage major Web services.

Previously: Instagram back up, Facebook still sees outages (Mar. 14 2019)

Previously: Bloomberg: Facebook considers ad refunds for outage (Mar. 13 2019)