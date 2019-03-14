Shell CEO's pay jumped to $22.8M in 2018

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.3% ) says CEO Ben van Beurden's pay package more than doubled to €20.1M ($22.8M) in 2018, mostly due to a bonus and an incentive plan for delivering on targets.

Shell says van Beurden's role was critical in successfully integrating rival BG, delivering on a $30B divestment plan and "leading the sector in framing a methodology for aligning with the Paris [climate change] agreement."

The company also says its remuneration committee will include a new performance condition linked to the transition to lower-carbon energy for the long-term incentive plan grant starting in 2019.