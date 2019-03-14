Credit Suisse names InterXion top data center pick

Credit Suisse has made InterXion (INXN -0.8% ) its top pick among data center companies, though it had had the lowest price target for the company among analysts.

The firm has boosted its target to $75 from $69 (implying 15.5% upside) after meeting with company management, who Credit Suisse said expects a real hybrid cloud push in Europe to lag the U.S. and start within the next 2-3 years. Considering that, shares are undervalued, CS says.