Celsius Holdings down 5% despite Q4 earnings beats

Celsius Holdings (CELH -5.4% ) reported revenue growth of 62% Y/Y to $14.7M, with domestic revenues +63% Y/Y to $10.9M and International revenues +55% Y/Y to $3.8M.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 455 bps to 37.1%, decrease is attributable to increases in new account promotional allowances, lower margins on Asia sales and provisional increases in freight and production costs.

Q4 Expenses: Selling & Marketing $2.79M (-61.9% Y/Y); and G&A $3.06M (+86.7% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA was $785.3k for the quarter, compared to negative $4.56M a year ago. Adj. EBITDA margin recovered by 5,530 bps to 5.4%.

Q4 loss from operating was $407k, compared to $5.17M a year ago.

Cash used in operations YTD was $11.7M.

Company has cash of $7.7M, as of December 31, 2018.

Celsius secured additional distribution agreements with partners in the Anheuser-Busch InBev, Keurig Dr. Pepper and MillerCoors networks, further expanding availability to new regions. Also announced expansion into sporting goods channel with distribution at more than 250 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations.

Previously: Celsius beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 14)