Parliament rejects a second Brexit referendum

U.K. Parliament rejects an amendment calling for a second referendum on Brexit by 344 to 85.

The British pound was already down about 0.5% against the U.S. dollar, and hasn't moved much since the vote.

Update at 1:55 PM ET: Parliament rejects an amendment to take control of the Brexit process. The pound -0.6% vs. the dollar, still not much of a move from earlier today.

Update at 2:25 PM ET: Theresa May's motion to delay Brexit until June 30 passes 412-202. Sterling -0.4%.

The next step is to see if the EU agrees to the extension. Although May's deal has been twice rejected by Parliament, her plan to eventually get it through is still in play, Bloomberg reports.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn still hasn't given up on bringing Brexit to the public for another vote.

At 2:36 PM ET, the pound is down 0.7% .

ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP