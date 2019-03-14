Vincent Bollore rearranges more leadership at family group

A shuffle in the empire of French billionaire Vincent Bollore has his son Cyrille taking over as CEO of Bollore Group (BOIVF +0.7% ).

That's the latest step in a series of moves that Bollore is taking to transfer power over his various entities to his sons.

Meanwhile, Vincent is replacing Cyrille as CEO of Financiere de l'Odet (OTCPK:FCODF).

The Bollores own more than 90% of Financiere de l'Odet, and Financiere de l'Odet owns a majority of Bollore Group.

Another son, Yannick Bollore, took over as chairman of Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) from father Vincent last April, but is now facing calls for his removal.