Wolfe Research sees Express riding out rough stretch

Wolfe Research weighs in on Express (EXPR) after the retailer's Q4 report.

Analyst Adrienne Yih: "We expect lack of buying interest until a new CEO is named, a new strategy outlined, or business performance picks up. However, we note EXPR has ~$2.50/share in cash and no debt and can likely ride out volatile performance. We see no immediate fix to the issues but continue to monitor EXPR’s progress as we also see little risk of liquidity issues in the near-term. With negative margins, small 'wins' can result in recovery with meaningful stock implications."