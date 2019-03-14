UBS to pay $48M to settle allegations over Hong Kong IPOs: Bloomberg

UBS Group (UBS +0.3% ) agrees to pay ~HK$375M ($48M) in a settlement with the Hong Kong securities regulator over allegations that the bank mismanaged three initial public offerings, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

At issue are China Forestry Holdings, Tianhe Chemicals Group, and China Metal Recycling Holdings, which each had their shares suspended amid questions over their finances soon after their initial public offerings.

China Forestry and China Metal Recycling, each of which went public in 2009, have since been delisted. Trading in Tianhe Chemicals, which went public in 2014, is still halted.

Previously: UBS, StanChart settle case over 2009 Hong Kong IPO: Reuters (March 11)