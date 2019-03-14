Bulls, bears cheer Cypress Semi's analyst day

Analysts are out positive after Cypress Semi's (CY -0.5% ) analyst day event with Mizuho's Vijay Rakesh calling the company well positioned for long-term performance in autos and IoT. Rakesh also praises CY's expanding margins and FCF. Rating stays at Buy with an $18 target, a tie for Street-high PT.

On the bear side, Morgan Stanley's Craig Hettenbach sees near-term cyclical risks as the chip sector stares down a more challenging year.

But Hettenbach is positive on CY's increased focus on auto and connectivity and that memory will decline as a percentage of the business mix.

Rating stays at Underweight with a Street-low PT of $11.50.