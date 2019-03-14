FT: Spotify will raise prices if it must pay App Store fee

Spotify (SPOT -1.2% ) chief Daniel Ek says the company will raise its prices if it has to keep paying Apple's 30% fee in the App Store, the Financial Times reports.

The company would have "no other choice" than to pass that cost along, he says.

An antitrust complaint that Spotify made is gaining traction, with Europe's antitrust chief saying "it takes quite an effort" to post a complaint and that she'll take it seriously. And KeyBanc yesterday said the charge has "significant merit" and risk for Apple.