Semi names move on NAND forecast

Semi equipment names including Lam Research (LRCX +3.9%) and Applied Materials (AMAT +1%) gain as a Digitimes NAND forecast from yesterday makes the rounds again.
Digitimes' industry sources say NAND prices will fall at a slower pace in Q2 than in previous quarters.
Sources say Samsung aggressively cut its NAND flash quotes in Q1 to accelerate inventory movement through the supply chain. As a result, the industry's inventory correction will come to an end in late March or early April.
But the aggressive price cuts are also said to negatively impact the first quarter profits of other chipmakers, which has the shares of Samsung's NAND rivals Micron (MU -0.5%), Western Digital (WDC -3.6%), and Intel (INTC -1.1%) seeing red.
