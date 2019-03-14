Semi names move on NAND forecast

Semi equipment names including Lam Research (LRCX +3.9% ) and Applied Materials (AMAT +1% ) gain as a Digitimes NAND forecast from yesterday makes the rounds again.

Digitimes' industry sources say NAND prices will fall at a slower pace in Q2 than in previous quarters.

Sources say Samsung aggressively cut its NAND flash quotes in Q1 to accelerate inventory movement through the supply chain. As a result, the industry's inventory correction will come to an end in late March or early April.