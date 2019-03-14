Buckle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.55M (-4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bke has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.