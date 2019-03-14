TechnipFMC front-runner for Sverdrup phase two project - Upstream

TechnipFMC (FTI +5% ) shoots higher after Upstream Online reports it is the front-runner to win a coveted contract from Equinor (EQNR +0.4% ) worth $400M-$500M for the subsea production system for phase two of the giant Johan Sverdrup project offshore Norway.

"The first contract award is only days away, while the pipeline contract will follow a bit later," EQNR's project director for Johan Sverdrup says in discussing the final significant contracts for Sverdrup's second phase.

The contract would cover three subsea templates, Christmas trees and wellheads for 18 subsea production and water injection wells.