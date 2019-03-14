Philip Morris updates on e-cig study

Philip Morris International (PM -0.2% ) presented results from a new study on e-cigarettes today at the 58th Annual Society of Toxicology Meeting in Baltimore.

The company says the study demonstrated that after 6 months, e-cigarette vapors with and without nicotine induced a significantly lower biological responses associated with cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases than cigarette smoke.

"These results are a powerful addition to the evidence showing that switching to e-cigarettes is a much better choice than continuing to smoke," notes Philip Morris Director of Systems Toxicology Dr. Julia Hoeng on the study.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Altria Group (MO +0.1% ).

Source: Press Release