Venture Global to double LNG export capacity across two projects

Venture Global LNG says it plans to double its export capacity to 60M mt/year from 30M mt/year across its two projects in Louisiana, citing strong customer demand.

The group says its proposed 10M mt/year Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas terminal has been fully contracted, and it expects to complete remaining contracts needed for its planned 20 M mt/year Plaquemines LNG project.

As a result, Venture Global says it is increasing the size of its 2016 process equipment supply agreement with Baker Hughes (BHGE +1.4% ) to 60M mt/year.

BHGE will supply modular liquefaction trains, along with power generation and electrical distribution equipment that will be standardized across the projects.

