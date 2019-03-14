Microsoft, Facebook collab on co-packaged optics

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announce forming the Co-Packaged Optics Collaboration to develop open specifications for suppliers designing and manufacturing co-packaged optics.

The companies hope the resulting standards well let the industry develop solutions involving switch and ASIC manufacturers, optics suppliers, CMs, and others that will create a final package that will attach to the switch PCB. The collab has identified the 51T switch generation as the "tipping point for industry adoption of co-packaged optics."

The CPO collab is part of the independent nonprofit organization Joint Development Foundation.