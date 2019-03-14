MongoDB bear raises price target

Nomura raises its MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) target from $63 to $70 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Christopher Eberle notes that results came in above expectation, but most of the guidance upside came from the change to the ASC 606 standard. Excluding the adjustment, the revenue guide would be in-line with estimates.

Eberle sees a significant deceleration in MiLabs with organic growth down to +32% from 55%.

He also sees potential disruption in the FY20 results since MongoDB irked the open source community with its SSPL license plans, which were recently pulled.

Rating stays at Reduce due to the valuation and FY20 headwinds.