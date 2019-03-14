Double-digit growth expected for large-scale solar power, Goldman says

Utility-scale solar power capacity should grow by double digits globally in 2019 and 2020, driven by expansions in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Goldman Sachs says.

"We expect the combination of lower costs for solar and favorable policy support providing a multi-year runway for utility-scale to drive meaningful upside to the market," Goldman says, forecasting utility-scale solar installations globally to reach to 108 GW in 2019, up 12% from 2018, and then grow by another 10% in 2020 to 119 GW.

Goldman says it is "selectively constructive" on solar companies, led by First Solar (FSLR -0.2% ), Canadian Solar (CSIQ -0.7% ) and Vivint Solar (VSLR +0.4% ); the firm foresees respective price targets of $64, $26 and $6.50 for the three stocks.

ETF: TAN