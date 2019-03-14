Genfit files for IPO

Loos, France-based Genfit S.A. (OTCPK:GNFTF +2.6% ) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) of 5M American Depositary Shares (ADSs), applying for the ticker symbol "GNFT."

The late clinical-stage biotech develops therapies for metabolic and liver-related disorders. Lead candidate is Fast Track-tagged elafibranor, in Phase 3 development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and Phase 2 for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Interim data from the Phase 3 study should be available in late Q4. The Phase 2 study met the primary endpoint (a Phase 3 study is next up). It is also developing a laboratory test to identify NASH patients who would be suitable for drug therapy.

2018 Financials (€M): Revenues and Other Income: 7.4 (+9.3%); Operating Expenses: 77.0 (+23.1%); Net Loss: (79.5) (-42.7%); Cash Consumption: (56.1) (-12.4%).