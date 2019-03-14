Airbus hoping to whittle away at Boeing orders with 737 MAX grounded

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) shares have soared this week on hopes the company could enjoy improved sales of its A320 jets as airlines cut orders for Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets in the wake of Sunday's deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash.

A French official says Pres. Macron held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed over a new Airbus contract for Ethiopian Airlines, whose current jets are nearly all from Boeing.

Macron also plans to discuss a major Airbus order with China's Pres.Xi at a state visit to France later this month; China is a major Boeing customer, taking 20% of all Boeing 737 MAX jets delivered so far.

Indonesian carrier Lion Air, which lost 189 passengers and crew after a MAX jet crashed in October, plans to switch a $22B order to Airbus, while VietJet weighs the future of a $25B order for 200 Boeing planes and Kenya Air reconsiders tentative plans to place an order.