Research: Esports digital ad revenue headed for $200M/year

A new report projects esports digital ad revenues will zip past the $200M/year barrier next year, with 25% growth forecast for this year.

The new research from eMarketer says those revenues (ad and sponsorship revenues from organized events) will reach nearly $213M by 2020. And 30.3M Americans will watch an event at least once a month this year, up 18% Y/Y, it says.

That's due to the growing potential of the target market: "Typically young, TV-averse millennials who have higher-than-average disposable income," says analyst Paul Verna.

Videogame market players with esports exposure include Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), and Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY).