Forum Energy Tech upgraded, Nabors Industries downgraded at Citi

Forum Energy Tech (FET +6.1% ) is sharply higher after Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $8 price target, raised from $6.50, while Nabors Industries (NBR -0.7% ) edges lower after the firm downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $4 price target, cut from $6.70.

Gruber thinks FET shares have room to run, given that the company just recently swung to free cash flow generation, and says large portions of its business have suffered significant declines and thus have greater upside potential.

But Gruber says NBR's free cash flow outlook is weighted towards H2 2019 with Q1 likely to see a $40M-plus cash burn that will cause investors to question if the company can reach its $200M-$250M free cash flow target for the year.