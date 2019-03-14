JPMorgan Chase trading desk loans Ukraine ~$350M: WSJ

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1% ) lent about ~$350M to Ukraine's government Tuesday by purchasing bonds directly from the government two weeks before a presidential election in the Eastern European country, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The bond purchase departs from the usual Wall Street practice of arranging bond sales from governments to outside investor, according to people familiar with the deal.

The transaction could bring in millions of dollars to JPMorgan, because it bought the bonds at ~98.88 cents on the dollar has started selling them to bond funds at ~100.50 cents on the dollar, the people said.

If JPMorgan sells all the bonds at that price, it would make a profit of ~$5.7M on the deal.