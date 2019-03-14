Ikea unveiling Sonos speakers next month

A new Ikea video suggests at least two Sonos (SONO -2% ) speakers will be unveiled next month at the Milan Furniture Fair on April 9.

The devices are strategically blurred out in the video, but Ikea says that one of the speakers is a "book-shelf speaker." The speakers will likely integrate into Ikea's Tradfi smart light system.

The teaming was revealed last year. Sonos execs recently said the products could “potentially introduce millions of new households to the Sonos app and experience.”