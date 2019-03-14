Facebook loses two more key execs: Product chief, WhatsApp head

Two key lieutenants to Mark Zuckerberg are out at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), within a year of their reassignment to new roles.

Shares are down 1.6% postmarket.

Product chief Chris Cox has decided to leave, Zuckerberg writes in a post. A recent reorganization had the company's key app teams reporting to him, making him one of the most powerful leaders at the company.

And Chris Daniels, leader of WhatsApp, has also decided to exit. Before being put in charge of one of Facebook's most important apps, he led business development and headed up Internet.org, the company's Internet-access effort.

Will Cathcart will now run Whatsapp (he had been running the Facebook app), and Fidji Simo will become the new head of the Facebook app.

As for Cox's role, the Facebook app leaders will now report directly to Zuckerberg.