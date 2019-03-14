Comparable sales up at Noodles

Shares of Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) are down 0.50% AH in Q4.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 3.7% system-wide during the quarter. Off-premise sales grew to 54% of total sales during the quarter, driven by digital sales growth (16% of total sales).

Restaurant contribution margin improved 10 bps to 15.2% of sales. Leverage on higher AUVs was partially offset by increased operating expense in support of Noodles' off-premise initiatives.

Looking ahead, Noodles now expects to open 5 to 9 restaurants this year. Total revenue of $462M to $470M is anticipated vs. 464M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $36.0M to $40.0M.