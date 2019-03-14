ASV Holdings announces delay in FY results, reports interim 2018 results
- ASV Holding (NASDAQ:ASV) delays the release of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 results; anticipates final results by the end of March.
- However, reports preliminary Q4 results, with sales of $33.1M, +8.6% Y/Y driven by 24% same-store dealer sales growth in North America, offset by lower sales to Australia and OEM undercarriages and parts.
- Gross Margin of 8.6% compared to 13.6%, was adversely impacted 340bps to higher material costs, and 200bps from an increase in our reserve for slow moving inventory.
- Unadjusted net loss was modestly greater than Q4 2017 GAAP net loss of $(0.8)M.
- Backlog stood at $30.2M