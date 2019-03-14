ASV Holdings announces delay in FY results, reports interim 2018 results

Mar. 14, 2019 4:16 PM ETASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV)ASVBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • ASV Holding (NASDAQ:ASV) delays the release of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 results; anticipates final results by the end of March.
  • However, reports preliminary Q4 results, with sales of $33.1M, +8.6% Y/Y driven by 24% same-store dealer sales growth in North America, offset by lower sales to Australia and OEM undercarriages and parts.
  • Gross Margin of 8.6% compared to 13.6%, was adversely impacted 340bps to higher material costs, and 200bps from an increase in our reserve for slow moving inventory.
  • Unadjusted net loss was modestly greater than Q4 2017 GAAP net loss of $(0.8)M.
  • Backlog stood at $30.2M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.