Ulta Beauty +4% after strong Q4 sales

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shoots higher after comparable sales increased 9.4% in Q4 to top the consensus expectation for +8.0% and the retailer's guidance range of +7% to +8%.

Transactions were up 7.1% during the quarter and the average ticket was 2.3% higher.

Retail comparable sales increased 7.0, including salon comparable sales growth of 6.2%.

E-commerce sales increased 25% Y/Y..

Gross margin as a percentage of sales jumped 90 bps to 34.9%.

SGA& expenses were up 90 bps to 21.5% of sales.

Operating income increased 10.5% to $281M to rep 13.2% of sales vs. 12.1% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Ulta Beauty expects Q4 EPS of $12.65 to $12.85 vs. $12.73 consensus.

ULTA +3.68% AH to $324.90.

Previously: Ulta Beauty beats on revenue (March 14)