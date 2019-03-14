Envestnet to buy PIEtech for ~$500M in cash and stock

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will acquire PIEtech, the creator of the MoneyGuide line of financial planning applications, for $295M in cash and 3.185M shares of Envestnet stock.

Based on the closing price of Envestnet stock on March 13, 2019, the total value of the consideration equals about $500M.

Sees acquisition adding to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted EPS per share immediately.

Deal is expected to close mid-year 2019.

To fund cash portion of price with cash on hand and borrowings under Envestnet's revolving credit facility.

Previously: Envestnet | Tamarac to buy Schwab's PortfolioCenter (Feb. 21)