Envestnet to buy PIEtech for ~$500M in cash and stock

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will acquire PIEtech, the creator of the MoneyGuide line of financial planning applications, for $295M in cash and 3.185M shares of Envestnet stock.
Based on the closing price of Envestnet stock on March 13, 2019, the total value of the consideration equals about $500M.
Sees acquisition adding to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted EPS per share immediately.
Deal is expected to close mid-year 2019.
To fund cash portion of price with cash on hand and borrowings under Envestnet's revolving credit facility.
