Broadcom +5.7% on solid profits, strong revenue guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is up 5.7% after hours after pulling an easy profit beat in its fiscal Q1 earnings report, and help from the CA integration more than offset an expected decline in wireless.

Revenues grew 8.7% Y/Y and 6.3% Q/Q but narrowly missed expectations. Gross margin rose to 55.4% from a year-ago 49.3%.

Adjusting for continuing operations, operating income rose to $3.05B from $2.57B, and net income rose to $2.45B from $2.35B.

Revenue breakout: Semiconductor solutions, $4.37B (down 12%); Infrastructure software, $1.4B (up 328%); Intellectual property licensing, $12M (down 73%).

Free cash flow rose 39% to top $2B for the quarter.

For 2019, it's guiding to net revenue of $24.5B (above consensus for $24.36B) and operating margin (non-GAAP) of 51%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Broadcom beats by $0.32, misses on revenue (Mar. 14 2019)

Press release