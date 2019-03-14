Margins tighten at Ascena Retail

Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) is on watch after posting a slightly lower FQ2 EPS than anticipated and guiding for an unexpected FQ3 loss.

Comparable sales were up 2% during the quarter, led by strength with the Total Premium Fashion (+8% comp) and Justice (+2%) brands.

Gross margin fell to 52.2% of sales vs. 54.0%% a year ag. "The rate decrease from the year-ago period was caused primarily by Justice, where an overly aggressive inventory buy required significantly elevated clearance activity to achieve target carryover inventory levels," notes Ascena management.

Looking ahead, the company expects FQ4 EPS of -$0.45 to -$0.35 vs. $0.00 consensus.

CEO update: "While we believe the challenging selling environment is the result of macro headwinds impacting our sector, our third quarter outlook represents an unacceptable profit shortfall to the expectations we shared at the beginning of our fiscal year. As a result, we are working to accelerate plans that were already in development to take much more fundamental action to address our cost structure."

Previously: Ascena Retail Group misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (March 14)