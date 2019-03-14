Adobe Systems reports Q1 beats, Publishing strength

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) drops 0.8% on Q1 beats with 25% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: Digital Media, $1.78B (consensus: $1.76B); Digital Experience, $743.3M (consensus: $723.9M); Publishing, $81M (consensus: $62.7M).

Total Digital Media ARR came in at $357M versus the $334M consensus.

Ending deferred revenue was $3.22B versus the $3.13B consensus.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 37.9%, above the 36.6% estimate.

Mixed Q2 guidance has revenue around $2.7B (consensus: $2.72B) and EPS at $1.77 (consensus: $1.88). Note that guidance is ASC 606 and consensus might be ASC 605.

Adobe raises its FY19 EPS outlook to $7.80 and maintains revenue at $11.15B.

