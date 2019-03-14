Stocks end lackluster session with little change

The three main stock market indexes finished nearly flat, as uncertainty over trade progress between the U.S. and China kept buyers on the sidelines.

The two countries are still expected to reach a deal eventually but optimism is "fading," says Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.

U.S. new home sales for January and China's industrial production report both came in softer than expected, reinforcing concerns about a global economic slowdown.

But the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq are all at least 1% higher so far this week after suffering their worst showing of the year last week.

The S&P 500 materials (-0.8%) and communication services (-0.4%) sectors lagged the broader market, while financials (+0.4%) and information technology (+0.2%) outperformed, the latter group extending its 3% rally this week through today's close.

U.S. Treasury prices edged lower, pushing the two-year yield up a basis point to 2.45% and the 10-year yield higher by 2 bps to 2.63%.

WTI crude oil settled +0.6% to $58.61/bbl.