DocuSign -7% despite Q4 beats, upside guide

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) drops 6.9% despite reporting Q4 beats with 32% Y/Y revenue growth and upside guidance.

The Q1 outlook has revenue from $205M to $210M (consensus: $197.9M) and FY20 has revenue from $910M to $915M (consensus: $861.6M).

Q4 revenue beats all around with Subscription coming in at $187.6M (consensus: $182.9M) and Professional Services and Other totaling $12.2M (consensus: $10.2M).

Non-GAAP operating margin beat the -0.7% consensus with $4%.

Billings totaled $262.4M versus the $250.3M estimate.

