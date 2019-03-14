Resonant -4.7% as revenues fall, losses grow in Q4

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is 4.7% lower postmarket after its Q4 revenues came up well short of expectations and losses widened amid higher expenses.
Revenues rose on a quarterly basis, to $128,000, but fell 25% and missed consensus for $300,000.
Meanwhile operating losses increased to $7M, and after investment income of $158,000, net loss swelled to $6.9M.
"We ended 2018 with $21.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which combined with our 2018 and recent successes, we believe we are well positioned in 2019 to accelerate our revenue growth, beginning with a royalty revenue ramp in the first half of 2019 that we believe will deliver increased value for our shareholders," says CEO George Holmes.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox