Resonant -4.7% as revenues fall, losses grow in Q4

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is 4.7% lower postmarket after its Q4 revenues came up well short of expectations and losses widened amid higher expenses.

Revenues rose on a quarterly basis, to $128,000, but fell 25% and missed consensus for $300,000.

Meanwhile operating losses increased to $7M, and after investment income of $158,000, net loss swelled to $6.9M.

"We ended 2018 with $21.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which combined with our 2018 and recent successes, we believe we are well positioned in 2019 to accelerate our revenue growth, beginning with a royalty revenue ramp in the first half of 2019 that we believe will deliver increased value for our shareholders," says CEO George Holmes.

