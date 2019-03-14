Sono-Tek announces preliminary FY19 results

Sono-Tek (OTCQX:SOTK) announced preliminary sales of $11.6M (+5% Y/Y) for FY19.

Sales increase was due to an increase in sales of Fuel Cell proton exchange coating units, particularly in China, and new medical device coating applications.

Preliminary income before taxes is expected to be $150k-$200k for the year ended February 28, 2019 compared to $460k reported for the year ended February 28, 2018.

Based on current backlog, shipments and proposals, Company expects a strong sales increase for the fiscal 2020 year (March 2019 – February 2020).