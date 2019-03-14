Turtle Beach -12% on amended filings, acquisition

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) plunges 12.3% after Q2 beats with 40% Y/Y revenue growth were offset by news the company will amend its Q2 and Q3 2018 filings due to improper accounting for warrants issued in connection with the Series B share exchange in April 2018.

Turtle Beach expects to file the amendments by March 31. The amendments will change the July-September quarter's net income from $23M to $14,6M.

Acquisition: HEAR acquires PC gaming accessory company ROCCAT for $14.8M in cash. Turtle Beach expects ROCCAT to contribute $30M in revenue in its next fiscal year.

