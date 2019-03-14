Mid-stage study of Xeris Pharma's ready-to-use glucagon underway

Dosing is underway in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Xeris Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:XERS) ready-to-use, room temperature-stable liquid glucagon in type 1 diabetics who experience exercise-induced hypoglycemia.

The study will assess its effectiveness as a pretreatment to prevent exercise-related low blood sugar in 48 participants who receive daily subcutaneous insulin via an infusion pump. The primary endpoint is the average rate of hypoglycemia within 300 minutes of the start of moderate-to-high-intensity exercise.

Glucagon is a peptide hormone that raises blood sugar.

Topline data should be available in H2.