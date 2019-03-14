Shell issues carbon reduction targets on production, consumption

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) sets its first carbon reduction targets on consumption as well as production, saying it plans to cut emissions from its oil and gas operations and product sales by 2%-3% during the 2016-21 period.

Rivals BP and Total already have set short-term targets on reducing carbon emissions, but Shell goes one step further in including fuels and other products sold to millions of customers, known as Scope 3 emissions.

Shell also will link its targets to the remuneration of ~150 executives in 2019 - a year earlier than previously planned - and expanded to 16K employees next year.